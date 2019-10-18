Break-in suspect taken into custody in Putnam County

One man is in custody after allegedly breaking into houses in Putnam County Friday morning.

According to Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, a man broke into a few houses along Teays Valley Road. West Virginia State Police, Hurricane Police, and the Putnam County Sheriff's Department all worked to capture the suspect.

Officials with the Putnam County Board of Education say Mountain View Elementary and West Teays Elementary School were placed on precautionary lockdowns while police searched for the suspect.

The suspect was found near Mount Vernon Road. His name has not been released yet.

