Rock blasted to improve safety on U.S. 60 in Kanawha County

A boulder came tumbling down a hillside Tuesday afternoon but not on its own.

Crews blasted a hillside along U.S. 60 in Montgomery, West Virginia, to help prevent future rockslides there.

Mayor Greg Ingram of Montgomery says, a little more than a year and a half ago, a big rockslide came tumbling down, shutting down two lanes on U.S. 60 and it hasn't been cleaned up since.

"We've had slide there before but they have never went a year and half to get cleaned up," Ingram told WSAZ. "This is one of the longest stretches that we've had to drive around the rocks."

Ingram says state officials were waiting for a big boulder to come crumbling down but it never did. So on Tuesday crews were forced to blast it down.

"It was just a hassle for a year and a half, it was a roadway that needed to be fixed," Ingram said. "Obviously, the state didn't have any money to fix it, but finally the governor found some money and we'll get it straightened up."

But nearby neighbors like Linda Hamilton, whose backyard is just across the river from Route 60, says she's still unsure about the safety of the road.

"It's already been falling after they blew it off," Hamilton said. "So no I'm not completely happy with it."

Hamilton also says she feels where she lives, in the Montgomery area, is just being ignored by state officials.

"Nobody thinks about it because they don't have to live it," Ingram said. "But the people in this area, we're all that way and it's just scary."

Ingram says to expect the mess to take up to a few more weeks to clean up, so it's best to avoid Route 60 and take state Route 61 instead.

