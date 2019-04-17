Rockslide destroys cars; drivers escape minutes before

Three cars are destroyed after a massive rock slip in Logan County on Tuesday.

It happened off of Norman Morgan Boulevard on property that neighbors the Walmart.

No one was inside of the vehicles when the rocks fell.

Autumn Thomas and Brittney Rice were inside working at a doctor's office on the property when they heard a massive crash. They said this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

"We've had a rock slide before. You are always concerned when you have to park this close to the rocks. It is always kind of scary when you think about it," Thomas said.

Rice continued, "Yes, but you never really think it is going to happen to you."

Two coworkers were outside on their lunch breaks sitting in the cars. They left to go back inside just minutes before the boulders crushed their cars.

"You've worked with these people for so long, and it's just scary to think they can be gone that quickly," Thomas said.

Despite the serious damage, no one was hurt. The neighboring property owner has warning signs and netting. The workers on the property where this happened are hoping they can get netting, too.

"They definitely should before this happens again or even worse, someone actually being in the vehicle, or someone just standing out here. You can replace this car, but you can't replace the people you work with," Rice said.

One of the cars that was destroyed was a rental.

A woman who was sitting in her car just minutes before the crash tells WSAZ she is trying to figure out how insurance covers accidents like this.