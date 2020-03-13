Rock slide block main route early Friday

A rock slide was causing traffic troubles in one part of the region early Friday morning.

It happened just after 5:00 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Mink Shoals in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ initially the rock slide was blocking the southbound lanes of traffic. By 5:30 a.m. both the north and southbound lanes were blocked because of the rock slide.

Dispatchers say no one was hurt, and no cars were damaged because of the slide.

No word on when WV DOH crews will be able to clear the debris from the road.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.