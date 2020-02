A rockfall has shut down a road in Pike County Friday morning.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say to avoid KY 195 past the Rockhouse Post Office.

They say one lane is partly open, but they believe only a small compact car can fit through.

There are flaggers directing traffic, but if you can't fit through, turn around and take another route.

There's no word on when it will be cleared.

