Rockslide impacts traffic and Boone County businesses

Crews worked all day Wednesday to clear up a mudslide that happened along state Route 85 and Benjamin Price Bridge in Boone County.

The initial rockslide happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, but rock and mud continued to fall throughout the day. Crews said the majority of the rocks fell around 9:30 a.m.

Traffic was diverted before Benjamin Price Bridge for more than 10 hours, affecting business. Some places say they saw more business along the bypass, while others say it was strangely quiet.

One restaurant, Park Avenue Restaurant, in Danville, saw the negative effects of the diverted traffic.

"Look, it's empty," said Betty Dolin, the restaurant's co-owner. "Its empty today."

She owns the restaurant with her sister after her parents started it back in the early 1980s.

Dolin says this is not the first time they have seen a rockslide in the past year. She says she's seen about three in the same spot.

Wednesday morning, Dolin shared a report about the rockslide. She says she was not sure if it would affect business, but she says it did.

"Well maybe they got caught in the traffic and thought they would just turn around," Dolin said.

Although Park Avenue Restaurant was quiet, Dolin says she can count on the customers she's known for a long time to come in and eat her home-cooked meals.

"Well today it's not good, and hopefully they get it cleaned up fast and everybody will be here at dinner time," Dolin said.

Crews cleared the rock and mud by afternoon, but they say with the rain Wednesday, more boulders and rock could in the area near the the Benjamin Price Bridge intersection.

