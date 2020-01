A large rockslide has closed Pennsylvania Avenue near Mink Shoals in Kanawha County.

The rockslide was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday near Coonskin Park and the National Pool Supply building, Metro 911 dispatchers said.

Emergency crews have closed the road. Department of Highways and American Electric Power workers are clearing debris and repairing downed power lines.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed.