Ky Governor candidate Rocky Adkins receives endorsement from United Mine Workers of America

During a stump speech at Hillbilly Days Saturday, Gubernatorial candidate, Rocky Adkins, announced he has received an endorsement from the United Mine Workers of America.

More than 9,000 retirees across the state of Kentucky are represented by UMWA.

“Rocky Adkins is a champion for the working families of Kentucky,” said Charles “Hawkeye” Dixon, state chair of the UMWA Kentucky COMPAC Council. “The UMWA is standing with Rocky because he’s always fought alongside us in the trenches as the Democratic Leader in the state house. Coal miners and their families can count on Rocky to fight for workers. He’s a true Kentuckian who respects the dignity of everyone who grabs a dinner bucket and goes to work.”

Adkins said he was honored to receive the endorsement and that he is looking forward to continuing his work on behalf of the men and women represented by the organization.

“I’m honored to have the support of the United Mine Workers in this campaign, and I look forward to continuing to work with them to bring common sense to the commonwealth,” said Rocky Adkins, Democratic candidate for governor. “I’ve worked in Kentucky’s coal fields and will never stop fighting for the working men and women who’ve helped build our nation and created the middle class. The members of the UMWA and their families will have a friend in the governor’s office when I’m elected.”

Adkins is listed on the UMWA website as a candidate the group endorses.