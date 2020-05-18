Rollin Smoke BBQ announces it will not reopen

A restaurant in Charleston has announced that it will not be reopening.

Rollin Smoke BBQ posted on their Facebook page Monday that financial hardship has led to the decision to permanently close.

The post says, "Due to financial hardship, meat shortage with increased prices, and risk to the owners health we have decided to close permanently."

Rollin Smoke BBQ served the Charleston area for ten years. The restaurant, located on Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston, is being listed for sale/lease.