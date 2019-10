A rollover crash involving two vehicles Tuesday night caused serious damage, including nearly taking down a stoplight, our crew at the scene said.

It was reported just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dunbar Avenue and 10th Street.

Despite the damage, no injuries were reported at the scene. Some gasoline and oil were spilled, causing temporary traffic delays as crews cleaned up the wreckage.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the crash.