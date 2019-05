A rollover crash Thursday afternoon has closed Interstate 64 East between the 29th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

One westbound lane is also closed in that area.

One person is hurt, dispatchers say.

The accident happened around the 13-mile marker in the eastbound lanes. It was reported around 4:15 p.m.

We have a crew at the scene.

