Former Rome Volunteer Fire Department administration investigated regarding misappropriation of funds

The Rome Volunteer Fire Department is at the center of an investigation about the misappropriation of funds in a four-year period by two former administrators.

The department says it is cooperating with investigators as they look into the alleged mishandling of funds between 2014 and 2018.

Most of the department’s funding comes from taxpayers, while a portion of it is from donations.

The current fire chief says they are handing over all financial statements and banking information to investigators as the department.

The Chief also said "We’ve looked at our financial practices and made some adjustments to the way we

perform business which will make it difficult for 1 or even 2 individuals to make poor choices that affects our funding.

We’re cooperating with the investigation fully and have provided all requested information by investigators."

