Rome Volunteer Fire Department surprises biggest fan

There is a saying that not all superheroes wear capes. For young Gavin in Lawrence County, Ohio, his heroes drive a big red truck and are the ones you call on when you need help.

Every year, Gavin makes sure he lets the crew at the Rome Volunteer Fire Department know about his appreciation for them by holding a special sign at their fire prevention parade.

The department says Gavin stands in front of his grandparents' house, dressed as a firefighter, and holds a sign that reads, "Thank you!"

To show their appreciation for Gavin, the department decided to surprise him with not only a visit, but a fire engine red bike too!

Gavin also got to try on their gear, ride around town in a truck, and take pictures with his superheroes.