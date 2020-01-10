Rough, rowdy and springy Saturday weather

The second weekend of the new year is upon us, and if Friday is any indication who needs to vacation at Myrtle Beach?

Friday afternoon’s highs made the upper 60s here at home while the wind off the chilly Atlantic kept Myrtle at the same temperature.

As the air warmed and the wind stiffened on Friday, the feel of May filled the air.

Looking into the weekend a drying and warming southeast wind will protect us from rain until the very end of Saturday into Saturday night.

