Roughly 12 fires in the city of Charleston in just weeks

In the matter of just three weeks, the City of Charleston has seen roughly 12 working fires.

There have been roughly 12 working fires in the city since March 24, according to Capt. Corey Miller with Charleston Fire Department.

"Now that people are having to spend more time at home obviously because of the governor’s stay at home order issued on March 24, we have seen a dramatic increase in working fires inside the city limits," said Capt. Corey Miller, a fire marshal for the Charleston Fire Department.

Miller says if this keeps up, the city could double their typical number of yearly fires by the end of 2020.

"We’re on track at this point, for about two hundred structure fires this year if we keep this up at this pace," Miller told WSAZ. "When our normal workload is around 100-120 working fires in the city so, well above average."

With people spending more time at home, that leaves more time for cooking and Miller says almost half of all fires are caused by cooking issues.

But he also said majority of the fires they are seeing, he believes, are accidental in nature. Aside from cooking issues, another common cause they've seen is improper use of electrical appliances.

"A big issue we also saw in one of the previous fires last week was we believe a space heater did play a role in one of those and we are seeing a lot of combustible material and products placed close to space heaters which is a big no, no."

Miller is encouraging everyone to stay alert and educated to ensure the number of fires don't keep increasing.

"The overarching statement is: 'we never thought it would happen to us' so if you can just take a couple of minutes to make sure you try to use some safety tips some general fire safety education."

Miller also said the city of Charleston is still continuing their free smoke detector program, they are not installing them during COVID but will continue to bring them to your door. If you are in need of a smoke detector, you are encouraged to call the fire department.