Roundtable meeting about coronavirus preparations to be held Wednesday

A roundtable meeting will be held Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the West Virginia State Capitol to provide updates from the State, answer questions and to make certain the State is continuing to proactively prepare for the potential community spread of COVID-19.

Participants in the roundtable meeting will include Gov. Justice, leaders from the Governor's administration, experts in the medical community, leadership from various hospitals across the state, emergency management officials and others.

The purpose of the meeting will be to loop in these medical experts on preparations State officials already have underway, while also allowing for the medical experts to share their insights into COVID-19 and answer any questions they may have.

"For over a month, I've been meeting regularly with my administration, closely monitoring this disease and working on our plans to be proactive in our fight against it," Gov. Justice said. "Now, with more cases emerging in America, we are additionally bringing together members of my administration, medical experts, and community leaders to make double sure we're coordinated with our precautionary measures and to make triple sure we're doing all we can to keep West Virginians safe."

Gov. Jim Justice and the Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources participated in a national briefing call with Vice President Mike Pence and other officials with the Trump Administration.

Currently, West Virginia has no cases of COVID-19.

Most West Virginians are unlikely to be exposed to COVID-19 at this time, and the immediate health risk is low.

However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), early preparation is key to mitigating any potential community spread.

