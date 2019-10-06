UPDATE | Several injured in Route 35 crash

UPDATE 10/6/19 @ 9:12 p.m.

Dispatchers say multiple people are injured in a head-on crash in Jackson County, Ohio.

Multiple people are being taken to the hospital.

All eastbound lanes have reopened at this time. Only one westbound lane is open.

ORIGINAL STORY

U.S. Route 35 at Dixon Run Road in Jackson County, Ohio has been partially closed.

Only one lane of traffic is getting by in each direction.

Ohio State Police tell WSAZ that the crash was between two vehicles and it was a head on collision.

