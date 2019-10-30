W.Va. DOH to install rumble strips on U.S. 35

U.S. 35 near the Buffalo Bridge will be shut down at midnight this Saturday to put rumble strips on the roadway.

This change comes after three recent tractor-trailer accidents in less than two weeks. Residents in the area are concerned for the safety of people traveling through that section of U.S. 35.

"The trucks just go too fast through there it is just very nerve-racking to go in that area," said resident Paula Searls, who has lived in the area for six years.

She says when she hears sirens in the area, she knows there is a wreck at the intersection.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, which employs 1,800 people from the area, and residents of District 8 reached out to West Virginia Sen. Glenn Jeffries, a Putnam County Democrat. In response, the senator met with the Department of Highways to find a solution.

"They will put down eight sets of rumble strips, four in each set and they'll be spaced out 150 to 200 feet apart which will encompass almost a quarter of a mile that they're having trouble with," Jeffries said.

This is the first step the senator says community leaders are making to the area to make it safer for drivers until roadwork will be completed that diverts tractor-trailers from the intersection altogether. This project is underway and estimated to be finished by the end of 2020 or early 2021. Until then, safety measures such as rumble strips are being put in place.

"When you run across them, it'll make a noise. It'll make a noise on your vehicle to alert you," Jeffries said.

The speed limit for cars on U.S. 35 is 45 miles per hour and 30 miles per hour for trucks. The Department of Highways also added flashing signs, yield signs and is issuing warnings about the intersection.