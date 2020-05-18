Route 35 shut down due to tractor trailer accident

Route 35 in Putnam County is shut down near Honeycutt Road due to a tractor trailer accident.

Fire officials say the truck was hauling paper when the truck caught fire. The driver tried to pull over but rolled over the hill. The driver was able to get out and walk around. Winfield Volunteer Fire Department and Eleanor Volunteer Fire Department were able to contain the fire.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Winfield fire officials estimate that the road will be shut down for a few hours.