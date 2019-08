Cabell County disptachers tell WSAZ a pedestrian was hit in the early morning hours while walking along Route 60 in Culloden.

It happened just before 4 Thursday morning near White Oak Dr.

Dispatchers say the person who was hit by the car had to be taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

Dispatchers say Rt. 60 is now back open.

