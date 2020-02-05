Route 85 in Madison closed due to mudslide

Emergency crews in Madison, West Virginia are asking drivers to avoid Route 85 near Benjamin Price Bridge due to a mudslide.

According to Madison Emergency Management Services, rocks are covering Route 85 in both lanes.

Officials are advising drivers to use the Veteran's Bypass and Riverside Drive to avoid the area.

The mudslide was first reported at about 4:30 a.m. Officials say more rocks and mud fell again around 9:30 a.m.

Emergency management says Boone County are dealing with water on roadways and debris falling onto roads from saturated hillsides.

Officials expect this to only worsen with heavy rain in the forecast for the rest of the week. Crews are urging drivers to use caution and to not attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

