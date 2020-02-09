Rowan County says good-bye to their “Coach Hunter” Mitchell

The Rowan County Community is saying good-bye to a teen who meant so much to so many. 13-year-old Hunter Mitchell endured more than many will in a lifetime. After a nearly decade long battle with neuroblastoma, he passed away on Tuesday February 4th.

In his short life he was able to follow his passion by coaching a basketball team.

In a lot of ways, Hunter was a normal kid.

"Hunter loved riding his motorcycle, his hover board, hunting, and fishing with his daddy," says Hunter’s grandmother Brenda Mitchell.

But, Hunter had another hobby... coaching the Rowan County High School basketball team.

“He wasn't really in high school, of a thing where we could say he was a player, so I said you're just gonna help me coach," says Rowan County High School basketball coach Shawn Thacker.

“When he was able physically to be at the games, he took his position as coach real serious," says Hunter’s great-grandmother Linda Arbaugh.

But this past week, Hunter's health worsened. He died Tuesday, February 4th. Those closest to him say he was a fighter, battling neuroblastoma four times in his 13 years of life.

His battle included a failed stem cell transplant, radiation, and many chemotherapy sessions.

“Any one of us would have taken his place if were possible, but none of us could have endured 11 years like he has," Brenda says.

Now Hunter's family has to endure life without him.

"Gonna miss everything about him. I don't know how we're gonna face tomorrow or the next day without him, but God will get us through, that's the only way," says Brenda.

The family will use Hunter's lesson to his basketball team to get through grief as best they can… they'll fight.

“He talked to them about fighting to win the game like he fought to beat cancer," says Linda.