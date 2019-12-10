Runaway SUV jumps sidewalk near Christmas parade route

A Christmas parade was abruptly interrupted Saturday in Gallipolis, Ohio after a driver lost control of an SUV.

According to the police report, the driver was attempting to exit from a parking lot near the parade route at 636 2nd Avenue.

Officials say the SUV sped down the sidewalk, jumped a curb to a driveway, hit a home, slammed into a set of concrete steps and hit a retaining wall. The SUV came to a stop about 283 feet south of where the driver lost control.

No one was injured during the accident.

The driver was cited for failure to control the vehicle.

