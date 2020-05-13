Rural communities facing economic hardships from COVID-19 shutdowns

For two months, businesses have been closed in Kentucky because of COVID-19. The closures are having financial implications on the owners and employees, but also the communities where they operate.

In Russell, Mayor Ron Simpson says the city has not been immune to the money woes, which is facing shortfalls from both the payroll tax and water/sewer tax. He tells WSAZ even though businesses are starting to reopen, the city could be feeling the effects well into 2021.

"I'm thinking into next year," Simpson foreshadowed. "It's going to play into how fast the businesses come back. We have no guarantee that all the businesses will reopen ... or how many employees they'll bring back."

Simpson estimates Russell will lose about 20 percent of the income from their payroll tax because of the economic shutdown. The city is faced with a double whammy of loss because of April's closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Simpson says the hospital alone is about 20 to 25 percent of the $2.2 million the payroll tax brings in.

"That's a low-ball number," Simpson said. "But we gotta prepare for the worst in all this."

Russell isn't the only city facing hardships and having to make tough decisions. Last week in neighboring Ashland, commissioners decided to lay off 12 city employees until revenue increases.

Simpson says he's not ready to make decisions like that, and is making cuts in other places. He says he and city council members are taking cuts in pay, as well as in spending for various departments. He adds priority is making sure services like police and fire are funded and available as they have been.

WSAZ reached out to Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear, asking if the state was looking at ways to help cities and counties, especially in rural areas, that are struggling.

Beshear answered our question during his daily briefing Wednesday, saying $300 million of the money Kentucky receives from the CARES Act will go toward cities and counties. Beshear says the state has been working with the Kentucky Association of Counties and Kentucky League of Cities to establish a formula for how much goes where.

That money is supposed to help with reimbursements from COVID-related costs and cover first responders with it, as well.

"Let me make sure we know this moving forward, but the way this economy is being hit all over the country, not just in Kentucky, we must, absolutely must, have assistance from the federal government with our state and local budgets," Beshear said Wednesday. "If we don't, this recession will be worse. We will have a harder time climbing out of this hole."

Beshear went on to say it isn't a Democrat vs Republican issue "even though in D.C. everything seems to devolve into that."

The governor says he and the other governors in the country are united, that federal aid is a must, and he believes mayors are just as united.

"Our budget in the state will be devastated, every local budget will be devastated without direct help from Congress," Beshear said. "They did it in the Great Recession, they ought to do it now. If they don't, it's the people of Kentucky that will suffer. It's the people in America that will suffer. Now is not time to be timid, now is the time to make sure we do what it takes to get our country going on the right track."

In Russell, council just started working on their budget this week and expect to know more about the situation and decisions they face in the coming weeks.