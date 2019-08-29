Sinkhole repairs causing delays in Portsmouth

People who travel the busy Coles Boulevard in Portsmouth have been experiencing delays.

Sinkholes were found by Columbia Gas workers who were replacing lines along Coles Boulevard in Portsmouth.

A spokesperson for Columbia Gas says the company had workers replacing gas lines when they discovered sinkholes under the street.

They notified the city, which has been working on making temporary repairs until major changes can be made.

While the sinkholes are worked on, the highly traveled load has been limited to one lane.

"The traffic has been kind of messed up," Kelly Chabot, who lives by where the sinkholes were found, said. "This is a really busy street. It goes straight to the hospital."

"It's just hard to get any place with the traffic," Eydie Bailey said.

Neighbors were told the goal is for Coles Boulevard to be reopened before Labor Day.

