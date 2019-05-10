SC paramedic stopped at store to buy sunglasses before going to emergency call, officials say

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has fined a paramedic who went to buy sunglasses first before going to an emergency call, according to a health regulation enforcement report released Thursday.

DHEC received information about the incident in December 2018 and launched an investigation. Investigators found that in November 2018,

Heather Marie Hurt and her EMT partner were dispatched via radio to a call for a patient with cold/flu symptoms at a house.

The EMS crew acknowledged the call and went in route to respond, but then went to a convenience store instead so Hurt could buy sunglasses, according to the report. As a result, the response time was delayed and Hurt’s partner reported the incident to management.

The department determined Hurt committed misconduct and she was fined $300. She also agreed to a six-month suspension of her paramedic certification and also completed an EMS ethics and leadership course.

