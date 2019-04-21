SC woman goes berserk after ‘snake convention’ invades her back porch

A South Carolina woman says she was so startled by a group of backyard invaders, she was forced to throw her cup of coffee in self-defense.

Andrea Dick, of Aiken, SC, took to Facebook Friday to explain the hairy situation after a group of six snakes planned a party for her back porch without warning the homeowner.

“I sat drinking a cup of coffee AND looked down to find 6 snakes having a “snake convention” within a foot of my feet,” Dick wrote in the post.

The photos show a group of three snakes clearly with a curious pattern of scales.

“I threw my coffee at them(yes, that was extreme but necessary) then ran but stopped to take a picture because not ONE person would have believed me,” the post continues.

Dick says the longest of the group appeared to be about 5 feet long.

“Now I’m wondering and worried how many babies may be a result of this “convention” and will they all be born under the deck where evidently they all live peacefully together,” the Aiken resident continued.

