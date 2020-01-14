SCAM ALERT | Caller pretends to be a deputy

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is warning neighbors to beware of someone making fake calls claiming to be a sheriff's deputy.

The Putnam County Police Department says it took a call from an elderly woman who told them an impostor called her saying there was a warrant out for her arrest.

She told police the caller claimed to be a deputy sheriff and asked her to purchase a Green Dot gift card in the amount of $1,400 to avoid arrest.

Deputies say the scammer is using a spoof app that makes it look like the call is coming from the sheriff's office. They say don't fall for it and hang up the phone immediately.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.

