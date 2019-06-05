SEVERE WEATHER: Heavy rain, high winds expected today

All eyes will be on the sky Wednesday as heavy downpours push into our region.

Meteorologist Brandon Butcher is tracking the latest storms on the radar.

Showers and thunder are already moving across the region, with breaks in the skies between, but expect the potential for stronger storms to hit by midday, moving from west to east into the afternoon.

However, Brandon says don't let the sunshine in between the storms fool you because it will only intensify the storms later today. The atmosphere can ‘reload’ on summery days like this.

Our weather team is expecting strong storms in the Huntington area by noon today. Then, another line of storms is expected during the nighttime hours.

The storms could produce heavy rain, including street flooding, and strong winds. There is a ‘slight risk’ for severe weather as well, which can be wind gusts over 50mph, or hail around an inch in diameter, in addition to the power hits and other problems caused by frequent lightning. Be careful when heading out to the pools, and expect at least some disruption to outdoor events.

Keep clicking on the WSAZ APP and the WSAZ Weather APP to get the latest forecast and weather conditions.