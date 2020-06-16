SHERIFF | Woman suffers head trauma during attack

A woman is recovering Tuesday after she was attacked at her home last week, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff tells WSAZ.com a woman named Wanda Palmer, 50, of Jackson County suffered head trauma during the incident that happened Wednesday, June 10 at her home along Flatwoods Road near Ravenswood.

The sheriff says at last check, Palmer was in critical condition.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it has received several tips regarding the incident.

