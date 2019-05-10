SNAKE! What to do when you see one in your yard or house

Now that the temperatures have slithered into the 80s, you can expect to see more snakes in your yards, and depending on where you live, in your house.

While those sightings rattle most nerves, wildlife experts say it’s not a good idea to approach a snake. It’s even worse to try to kill it, even if you know it’s venomous.

Ryan Clark with Fresh Start Farm and Rescue, a non-profit organization that specializes in reptile rescues, says trying to kill a venomous snake could backfire. The snake could bite you.

“The best thing to do is to leave it alone and make sure it has a way to escape,” Clark explained. "As a last resort, call somebody that can remove it, but they typically move away on their own.”

The best way to keep snakes out of your yard is to eliminate items they like such as food, wood piles, large rocks and patio cushions.

“They like to find cover and hide,” Clark said. “They also like rodents, frogs and even other reptiles.”

If you should have the misfortune of finding one in your home, Clark advises having someone trained to handle snakes to come out and remove it.

Volunteers with Fresh Start Farm will come to your home and remove a snake whether its inside or outside at no charge. The organization, however, welcomes donations.

For more information on Fresh Start Rescue,

click here.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.