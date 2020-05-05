SNAP recipients can now use EBT cards online in Ky.

The Kentucky Food Benefits/ EBT Program (SNAP) has expanded services to allow SNAP recipients to grocery shop online in a new pilot program.

"This is a way for people to access the healthy foods they need for themselves and the family without necessarily having to go through all those transportation hurdles that many people have, " said Jason Dunn, director of the Division of Family Services with the Kentucky Cabinet of Health.

SNAP recipients can shop online at Amazon or Walmart. The SNAP EBT cards will not pay for delivery or curbside fees associated with online ordering.

"Customers can go to their websites and order approved food items that they would normally purchase at the grocery store. They can either pick them up curbside at Walmart or (through) Amazon at their homes," Dunn said.

Kroger is also expanding similar services for SNAP recipients to use their curbside pickup service.

