SOMC talks COVID-19 testing process

The late Tom Petty may have said it best, the waiting is the hardest part, especially for anyone who has been tested for COVID-19.

“It's been stressful,” said Angelo Jackson, a South Webster resident who was tested for COVID-19. “Kind of scary because you know some of my symptoms, my fever have gone away but I do still have a cough and the sniffles and the dripping of the nose.”

Jackson has waited 10 days to hear back about his COVID-19 test results after getting them through the Southern Ohio Medical Center drive-thru testing facility

“My wife she's sick now,” Jackson said. “She's just got to stay home from work and now she's got to stay home with me until i get my results back.”

Bridget Scott, the lab administrative director at SOMC says that once tests are packaged at the hospitals main campus, they are sent to commercial testing labs throughout the country.

The tests are sent to whichever commercial lab can handle the incoming volume.

“They have several labs throughout the country that performs the testing and they determine which labs they go on based on batches and I understand they're receiving over 200,000 samples a day,” Scott said.

Scott is confident that SOMC will soon have the capability to have many of their tests done in-house.

“We are doing everything we can and I can say the reference labs that we work with that are currently doing our testing,” Scott said. “I believe that they are doing everything in their power they can to provide tests as quickly as possible. It's just a once in a lifetime pandemic and it's very difficult even to get the raw materials to get the reagents.”

“I know it's frustrating for patients that need to be tested to wait for results. I sympathize with those patients. The message I want to send is that the reference labs and SOMC and other area hospitals are doing everything we can to get those results done as quickly as possible.”

If you feel you need to be tested at SOMC, you can contact their COVID-19 help line at 740-356-2273.