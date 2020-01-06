SUV crashes into home after law enforcement chase; 3 in custody

Three people are in custody Monday afternoon following a law enforcement pursuit that ended with an SUV crashing into a home along Park Street in Huntington, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies say a deputy tried to pull an SUV over on Norwood Road for numerous traffic offenses around 3:30 p.m.

The driver took off and went down Leeward Avenue, a dead-end street, when the driver went over the side of a hill and crashed into a side porch of the home along Park Street.

The man who lives in the home said no one there at time of crash.

Deputies say driver had let out one passenger not long before crash. The driver and female passenger took off running into a wooded area nearby, but all three were caught and taken into custody.

All are expected to face numerous felony charges.

