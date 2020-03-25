SWAT team surrounds home in Portsmouth, Ohio

A SWAT team surrounded a home in Portsmouth, Ohio Wednesday morning.

The large police presence is in the 500 block of 6th Street. Officers have been there for at least 4 hours.

The Portsmouth SWAT team in full gear with guns drawn has the city block blocked off.

A man who was inside of the home has been sitting outside while law enforcement collect items.

Law enforcement are assisting the Attorney General's Office in the investigation.

We have a reporter on the scene.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.