'Safe opening' set Monday for Kanawha County Courthouse

The Kanawha County Courthouse will reopen Monday with safety measures in place, county commissioners said Thursday.

That “safe opening” will include the following offices: the County Commission, Circuit Clerk and Magistrate Clerk, County Clerk, Assessor, Prosecuting Attorney, and Sheriff.

Commissioners said the following rules will be in place:

Employees, members of the public, and vendors who are currently ill or have flu-like symptoms shall not enter any building or office.

Fever screening is mandatory prior to entry.

The public is still strongly encouraged to call, at the office numbers listed below, or visit HERE before visiting any office.

Facial coverings are required for access to the Judicial Annex Building and for the County Clerk’s Record Room and are strongly recommended for all other areas. It is the responsibility of the person seeking access to provide their own appropriate facial covering.

Each office may require appointments, maintain individual hours and may implement additional safeguards for public access.

Hours of the Old Courthouse at 409 Virginia St. are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hours of the Judicial Annex are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you need to call ahead, here are some helpful numbers: County Commission 304-357-0101; Circuit Clerk's Office 304-357-0440; County Clerk 304-357-0130; Assessor 304-357-0250; Prosecuting Attorney 304-357-0300, Sheriff Tax Office 304-357-0210; and Sheriff Law Enforcement 304-357-0200.

