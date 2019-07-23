UPDATE | Fire officials say two of four trucks returned to service

UPDATE 7/23/19 @ 4:25 p.m.

The City of Huntington's fire department is facing heat after it was found that four fire trucks were out of service Monday.

There have been some serious equipment concerns over safety and response times with the Huntington Fire Department due to equipment issues.

A representative for the department tells WSAZ the trucks were taken out of service for repairs because "they have been been used a lot and are just worn out."

Two of those out of service are aerial trucks with ladders.

One of those went out of service Monday. They say the other one has been out close to a week.

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader told WSAZ's Chad Hedrick Tuesday morning that one engine and one ladder truck were fixed and returned to service. The one that has been out for a week is still out because it needs a specific part that the workshop hasn't been able to find yet.

She says officials made the decision to take all the trucks out because it was a safety concern to have firefighters on the trucks if they had any mechanical issues.

Rader added that a probation that the state fire marshal's office put the department on earlier this yea because of concerns that needed addressed will not be impacted by these latest equipment malfunctions. She says when that probation happened, they had 180 days to correct those issues and be re-certified, and they did it in around 90.

The ladder trucks are the only two that the city has, and are the same ones that went out of service in February which prompted Mayor Steve Williams to call on an investigation in to the "upkeep and maintenance on the fire department's equipment."

Williams said then that the goal was to "identify deficiencies and recommend improvements to ensure that equipment is taken care of in a timely manner in the future."

However on Monday when WSAZ asked Williams about the latest break down of trucks he said, "I don't have the details on it, but I have perfect faith in the fire department staff to be able to take action to get everything fixed that needs to be fixed. We have a maintenance plan, and those people who are in charge are taking care of that."

On Tuesday, WSAZ requested an interview with Mayor Williams to discuss the issues and to get an update on the results of the investigation that started in February, but that request was denied. When we asked for information on the investigation, we were told the Mayor will be releasing that information "in the near future."



