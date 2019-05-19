Safety tips ahead of summer grilling season

Many consider the upcoming Memorial Day weekend to be the kickoff to summer and grilling season, which is why emergency officials are urging safety reminders as you plan your cookouts.

Big Sandy Area Emergency Management is offering tips to keep you safe while you put burgers and hot dogs out to cook.

First, they say you should only use your grill outside, and away from siding and deck rails. There should be a three foot safe zone around the grill, keeping children and pets away.

When you do have meat on the grill, make sure it is fully cooked before serving it. Use a meat thermometer to make sure the food has hit the right temperature inside to kill any bacteria or food borne illnesses. The Centers for Disease Control lists the following as safe temperatures:

-145°F for whole cuts of beef or pork

-160°F for ground meats

-165°F for all poultry, including ground chicken and turkey

-145°F for fin fish or cook until flesh is opaque

After you are finished grilling, make sure you clean it to remove any grease. If your grill isn't properly cleaned, it could cause a grease fire next time you use it.

If you use any coals for your grill, put them in a metal can with a lid once they have cooled off.

For gas grills, make sure the lid is open before you start it.

