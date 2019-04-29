Safety tips for hitting the road on ATVs

There's nothing like hitting the road on an ATV on a warm, sunny day.

“You like to explore different trails and go different places and ride,” said avid rider Jason Kendrick.

But not following safety guidelines could cost you more than what's on the price tag – it could cost you your life.

In less than a week, there have been four fatal ATV accidents in our region, but many of these deaths can be prevented.

"Always put on your seat belt, always make sure the machine is in park,” Kendrick recommends.

He’s been riding ATVs all his life and works at Extreme Powersports. He knows both the thrill and danger that can come with the vehicles.

"Sharp turns, going too fast, not knowing the trail,” he said.

Of course there are the basics: wear a helmet, a seat belt and watch your speed.

But some of the most important rules are the ones that people often ignore like following the age restrictions and passenger limit.

On Sunday, a 6-year-old died after being thrown off an ATV making a U-turn in Pike County.

Kendrick says that adding another person to a single rider vehicle can lead to trouble.

"Two people on a 4-wheeler, it's dangerous and that’s most time where people get hurt at,” he said.

He recommends being strict when it comes to the age limits on vehicles too.

"The restriction on the machine says no one under 16, you let no one under 16 on it,” Kendrick said.

He also suggests that you get a windshield for your vehicle to avoid rocks coming up and hitting you while driving.

He notes that it’s important to be aware of your surroundings and watch for other riders. He says know the territory you’re riding and be ready for terrain to change at any time.

Kendrick also says you should avoid riding on blacktop unless it’s in an area where it’s permitted.