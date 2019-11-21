Safety tips for shoppers this season after car break-ins

It's officially that time of year when the parking lots are full, and vehicles are packed with holiday gifts.

Christopher Witthohn is accused of breaking into vehicles and stealing a car in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

Some shoppers in Charleston left a store to find their cars damaged and belongings missing when investigators say 17 cars were broken into Tuesday night.

Kanawha County Sheriff''s deputies say Christopher Witthohn had been charged in the case. Click here to see that story. They say he had just been released on bond from the South Central Regional Jail. Investigators say he then walked down the hill to the Southridge Shopping Center and allegedly broke into several vehicles and then allegedly stole a car.

Deputies later caught him with the car, and Witthohn was arrested and processed for a second time.

"He apparently didn't learn the first time so he was taking back to the regional jail," said Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford.

Rutherford says this could be a learning experience for holiday shoppers. They're advised to be careful about texting and walking with bags, walk with keys in your hand instead, park in well-lit areas and hide belongings in your car, even if they are not valuables.

If you want to safeguard your money, you're advised to pay with check or card instead of cash.

"Once you lose your cash there's no way to cancel that they've got it and they're gone," Rutherford said.

According to Sheriff Rutherford, film crews from "Live PD Wanted," a show from A&E, went along with deputies during this arrest. The company will air at least one show highlighting the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department on Dec. 5, and more shows may follow.

