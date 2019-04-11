UPDATE | Salmonella cases reported in two Ohio counties

UPDATE 4/11/19 @ 1:30 p.m.

Health officials in Lawrence and Scioto counties say they do not consider the reported salmonella cases as an outbreak, but they say they'd be surprised if more cases don't develop.

Five cases have been confirmed so far is Lawrence County, as well as one in Scioto County.

A couple of the cases involve kids.

Health officials say most of the cases are coming from live chickens, especially chicks.

Salmonellosis is a GI illness that causes diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. Sometimes the symptoms can last up to seven days.

The symptoms usually develop within 12-36 after a person has been infected.

If you believe you or a family member has been affected and you have purchased live poultry from a local farm supply, you're urged to call the Regional Epidemiologist Molly Davis at 740-354-8931.

