Saluting from the sky in West Virginia

While a training mission was already planned for Wednesday, the National Guard decided to take a special route in the sky to show support for those working on the front lines during the pandemic.

"We've added this American Resolve flyover to show support for the medical service personnel out in the communities," said Richard Switzer, operations group commander for the National Guard.

The C-130 Aircraft made its rounds, circling about 20 different hospitals throughout the state of West Virginia including Teays Valley Hospital in Putnam County.

"It's really special," said Sarah Stephenson, a nurse. "It just means a lot that they care so much about us while we're working on the front lines and caring for patients."

The National Guard runs training missions like this one a couple of times a month, all to keep their skills sharp for real life situations.

"We configure it so we can carry our patient load, whether it be an ambulatory patient or litter patient," said Flight Nurse Megan Gillepsie.

Gillepsie said they can get any type of patient, varying from mental illness to amputations, so they train for it all.

Trying to stay prepared, while also honoring those on the front lines of the pandemic.

"Just show support for the community that often supports us with deployment and all the operations we have here at the unit," Switzer said.