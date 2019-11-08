Salvation Army kicks off holiday donation season

The sound of bell ringers is a sure sign that the holidays are fast approaching.

The Salvation Army kicked off their Army Kettle and Angel Tree donations in front of Charleston Town Center -- a cause that hits close to home for many, especially during the holidays.

"Well, I done it last year, and Salvation Army has helped my family before, so I'm just trying to return the favor," said Tabitha Gibson a bell ringer.

The kettle brings in the most funds in terms of donations, and works side by side with The Angel Tree to provide the best Christmas for those in need.

"We're excited that Charleston and outlining communities are very generous," said Brooks Gilliam, a Salvation Army major. "As I said in my speech, they always support us."

Additionally, the Salvation Army is no long accepting cash only at kettles. You can now donate from any smart phone that has Apple Pay or Google Pay.

"You can scan your smartphones, we have the Google and the Apple Pay, so instead if you don't have cash, which a lot of people don't carry cash anymore, you can go up literally scan and put how much you want to give," said Salvation Army Maj. Lori Gilliam.

These volunteers will be working hard, throughout the holiday season, but they say it's worth it.

"To see the look on their faces, that they may not have been able to provide Christmas and just the joy that they know it's taken care of," Brooks said.