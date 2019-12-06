Salvation Army family receives car before holidays

It's that time of year, the season of giving where most people may anticipate a few presents from their loved ones. But Dominick Nuzzo and Monique Bird had something much bigger than stocking size coming their way.

Local businesses and organizations teamed up to guarantee one family a great start to their holiday season Friday -- a car.

"(We're) overwhelmed, this is amazing," Bird said. "Blessed, very blessed."

Monique and Dominick say they never expected strangers to give them a gift that would put them on the road to a better life. The early Christmas gift is a 2003 Buick car. The couple says their van was recently stolen, making everyday tasks harder than usual.

"It's going to take a lot of stress out of our lives," Bird tells WSAZ. "The buses, the walking in the rain, keeping warm, it's just (going to be) great."

Eight local autopart businesses donated roughly 30 hours to fixing the Buick up for Monique and Dominick.

"NAPA (National Auto Parts Association) donates the parts that we need to refurbish these cars," said Tom Corder, D & T Auto owner. "Then all the guys pitch in time to get them fixed up and road worthy."

Corder is the president of the Business Development group for NAPA Autocare which consists of all eight of the local autopart businesses which are:

D & T Auto



Eddies Auto Care



Eddie Tire (Poca)



ABC AutoRepair



Moores Service Center



Almost Heaven



Charleston Fleet



Clarks Automotive

The Salvation Army selected Dominick and Monique, saying that their family is worthy of receiving such a gift.

"Just a big thank you to everybody here and everybody involved, you're a God sent," said Dominick Ruzzo.

Tom Corder says they hope to give away another vehicle this summer and start giving away two per year.