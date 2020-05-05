Same-day procedures returning to SOMC

Same-day procedures are gradually returning to Southern Ohio Medical Center, the hospital announced Tuesday.

SOMC said in a release that it started “the process of slowly accepting more surgical, ambulatory and diagnostic services cases, in accordance with guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH)."

“The need for healthcare services has not disappeared in our community,” SOMC CEO Ben Gill said in the release. “The circumstances surrounding this pandemic have required many patients to delay care. The safety of these patients and the teams that care for them is our top priority. We have implemented many protocols to address the unique challenges of our current environment so that our community has a safe place to receive the care they need.”

Everyone who enters SOMC will undergo a temperature check and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Patients and visitors also will be supplied with face coverings.

The hospital said it will ensure facilities are properly disinfected and that social distancing is enforced.

Also, patients who are scheduled for elective surgeries or procedures may be tested for COVID-19 prior to the day of their procedure and required to self-quarantine until the procedure takes place.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

