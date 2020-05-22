Sanitation workers save calf

When truck drivers for 1st Class Trash took their usual route Thursday to empty dumpsters at Jamestowne Dairy, LLC in Mason County, they noticed something abnormal.

A brand new heifer calf had fallen in mud and was unable to get out.

Instead of ignoring the situation or alerting one of the workers at the dairy farm, the drivers jumped into action and saved the calf from the mud, saving her life.

Jamestowne Dairy, LLC posted on Facebook thanking the sanitation workers for their help.

Workers at the dairy farm quickly wrapped the calf in blankets to warm her up.

The calf was unharmed.