Santa's Workshop is Saturday, December 14 from 1 p.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, December 15 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at Lee's Studio of Dance in Winfield, West Virginia.

It costs $10 for anyone 18 years old or younger. Parents get in for free.

You can get an 8x10 photo with Santa, enjoy Christmas cookies and hot chocolate, and make your Christmas list.

To reserve your spot, call: 304-546-7198.