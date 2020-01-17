Saturday storm to bring a mixed bag of precipitation

Brief icing possible in interior Ohio. Best risk zone lies along and north of Route 35 (Bob Evans Highway) from 6 to 9 a.m.

Rain may start as 15 minutes of sleet elsewhere; roads merely wet including I-64 from Morehead to Kenova to Charleston.

Winds accompany rains into afternoon; gusts to 40 mph in spots to knock some branches down, few power flickers possible.

We are in a seven-day cycle of active spring in winter storms. Last Saturday’s brought up to 1 inch of rain along with howling winds that did some damage. This week’s Saturday storm looks to be less wet (about ½”) and not as ferocious in the wind category (gusts of 30-40 mph). By the way, next Saturday, you guessed it, another storm in the seven-day sequence.

Keep an eye on your Christmas barometer on Saturday as the needle will be dropping its hand position hourly. This means a rough day for folks who suffer from arthritis or rheumatism, as well as those with joint implants.

The storm responsible for the large dip in pressure will bring mainly rain to our area. However for a few hours on Saturday morning (5 to 9 a.m.), parts of Interior Ohio mainly north of the Bob Evans Highway may have the falling rain and sleet hit a sub 32-degree surface. This could result in some slick bridges in parts of Athens, Washington, Vinton, Gallia, Ross and Meigs counties. In West Virginia, the Little Kanawha River drive from Burnsville to Parkersburg is susceptible before noon to a brief period of slickness with northern West Virginia from Clarksburg to WVU on alert for the same before lunch time.

During the afternoon, temperatures will jump through the 40s and even hit 50 as showers pass in squally fashion. Those showers will be accompanied by winds gusting to 40 miles per hour in spots.

Colder air will arrive at night and hold through the long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend with snow flurries visiting on occasion. However accumulations will be limited to the ski lodges and higher elevations of the West Virginia mountains.

