Scammers wanted for claiming to collect money for veterans with COVID-19

During times of crisis, people in our area are quick to help others who are suffering.

This pair is wanted for claiming to collect money for veterans with COVID-19. West Virginia State Police say it's all a scam.

Investigators are looking for two suspects they say are preying on people's empathy.

Small businesses like Oscars Breakfast, Burgers & Brews in Barboursville are going through an unprecedented challenge as they deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

"It's tough," Oscars owner Jason Beter said. "We've been lucky. It's been adapting to a whole new way of doing business."

Beter says a few weeks ago as it was becoming apparent how serious the pandemic was, he was contacted by a man claiming to be with the American Legion, asking Beter to buy ads in a newsletter, with the money going to veterans affected by the novel coronavirus.

"He was pretty convincing," Beter said. "He had brochures."

Beter gave the man money, only to find out later he'd been duped.

West Virginia State Police say that man, Raymond Arts Jr. and his suspected accomplice, Frances Hickman, are not in fact with the American Legion, and they've successfully pulled off this scam at at least 13 businesses from Barboursville to Kenova.

"He's a piece of garbage," Beter said. "It doesn't get any lower than that. Taking advantage of what everybody is going through is pretty low. Hopefully they get him and show him how low he is."

Troopers say Artz has spent time in jail in New Jersey before for similar crimes, and he's currently wanted in three states.

If caught, the suspects would be looking at charges of conspiracy and fraudulent schemes.

They're asking anyone else who's given money to the pair to come forward and contact state police.

Troopers say the suspects have used the names Michael Tanner and Mr. Hickman to solicit money.