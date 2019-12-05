Scams hitting Kanawha County

Scams during the holidays are nothing new. However, scammers posing as companies you work with have been a recent problem in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha County Sheriffs Office held a news conference Thursday to address the issue. Investigators say the first scam involves someone sending out letters, claiming to be from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The letter claims that the receiver has failed to pay taxes.

"Police officers will never ask you for money. That it not our job to collect money," Kanawha County Sheriff Michael Rutherford said.

The second scam has to do with cell phone providers. According to the sheriff's office, Verizon users are receiving text messages saying that something is wrong with their phones, and they should text the given number.

After the customer texts the number, the scammer asks them for their PIN (personal identification number) and uses that to access their personal information. One person in Kanawha County was out $4,000 for phones that were charged to their account through that scam.

"It is so professional and so original sounding that you're going to fall for it," Rutherford said. "So if you have any questions, look at your bills that you get monthly and contact the particular carrier with legitimate phone numbers."

The final scam comes from a trucking company in Pennsylvania. Rutherford says people are receiving checks in the mail for $2,500. He warns people not to cash them.

"You're thinking of, wow this is wonderful, and they go and cash the check. Well, it's a scam," Rutherford said.

The most important thing you can do to avoid scams is to keep your personal information to yourself. If you receive a strange letter or call, contact the company directly. You're advised not to contact the company with the information you get from the suspicious call or letter.